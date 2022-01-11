Element Drops New Skate Video: “Nature Calls”

Element has delivered a new video featuring its skate team, dubbed “Nature Calls”.

The new clip captures the adventure and vibes the Element skate team experiences when they escape the city, where they explore and discover outdoor surroundings. Every spot, every try, bail and make has made the cut, showing a real behind the scenes look from the filming sessions with the crew.

It features Element team members Phil Zwijsen, Jaakko Ojanen, Madars Apse, Nick Garcia, Rafa Cort, Leon Charo-Tite, Vinicius Costa, Vitoria Mendonça, Victor Cascarigny, Cesar Dubroca and Alex Amor.

For more, visit Element’s website at ElementBrand.com.