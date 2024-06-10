A BATHING APE Opens First Chicago Flagship Store

Legendary Japanese streetwear brand BAPE has officially launched the opening of its first flagship destination in Chicago.

From its roots as a best-kept secret in closed circles of Harajuku to its global footprint of over 40 retail locations today, BAPE is known for its elevated flagships in the creative hubs shaping culture. As a city renowned for its impact on culture, creativity, and fashion, Chicago is the perfect destination for the newest location in the BAPE universe. Around the world and in local communities alike, BAPE® continues to push the boundaries of expression across different cultures, mediums, product categories, and collaborations as the bold leader in elevated streetwear.

“BAPE has always existed at the intersection of art, music, and fashion, and the BAPE STORE CHICAGO is no exception. This location will be a gallery for expression, showcased through the product, the architecture, the artwork, and most importantly, the community that will bring our space to life. We believe that retail is about building destinations for changemakers, for relationships, and for co-creation. We look forward to meeting the creatives and visionaries shaping Chicago and the world at BAPE STORE CHICAGO,” said CEO Mahmoud el Salahy.

Chicago is a global hub with a distinct local culture, and the BAPE STORE CHICAGO is designed to reflect this intersection of global and local. Renowned artists from around the world are featured in the space, including custom work by Indonesian contemporary artist Arkiv Vilmansa and graffiti artist Josh “Stash” Franklin. Arkiv Vilmansa created pieces titled “ASTROLAND” and “MILOLAND” in his signature, cartoon-inspired style fused with elements of BAPE’s signature codes. Stash experiments with the classic BAPE image combined with his globally recognized painting style and various camouflage techniques developed to create the pieces “MULTIPLEX”, “BAPE HEAD CAMO”, and “BAPEHEAD BLUE.” BAPE will also unveil engagements with Chicago’s abundant community of creatives to celebrate the brand’s newest flagship, beginning with acclaimed designer and Chicago native Don C as the star of the Chicago camo capsule campaign.

Architecturally, the BAPE STORE CHICAGO is a modern tribute to the creativity, boldness and futuristic thinking of both the brand and the city. Inspired by a range of cultural influences from art institutions to luxury automotive design, futuristic films to virtual reality, the BAPE STORE CHICAGO seamlessly melds inspiration from both vintage and futuristic design elements. From the first step, the welcoming front entrance features the signature BAPE logo above the glossy two-story facade. The 5,000 square-foot space features two levels of discovery including a BAPE STA resin stage, fitting rooms, and artwork displayed throughout the store. Consistent with all BAPE retail experiences, the global brand is brought to life in a local context that makes every experience with the brand unique, expressive, and relevant while maintaining its reputation for modern architectural excellence, elevated finishes, and a premium experience at every touchpoint.

Photos courtesy of BAPE / Anthony Tahlier

As with the brand’s other retail locations around the world, BAPE will offer a unique BAPE STORE CHICAGO camo capsule available exclusively at the Chicago location. This camo capsule is inspired by the bold red and blue colors featured on the Chicago city flag. The BAPE STORE CHICAGO Collection includes a curation of popular souvenirs as well as the brand’s signature items including tees, hoodies, crewnecks, and accessories. The collection is designed in the signature Chicago camo colorway and features the BAPE Theater Sign graphic, inspired by Chicago’s iconic and legendary theater signage.

For more info, visit www.us.bape.com.

BAPE STORE CHICAGO

113 E Oak Street

Chicago, IL

Hours

Monday – Saturday – 10:00AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday – 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.