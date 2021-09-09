Fall Men’s Footwear Styles From REEF

Although REEF is known for its sandals and summer styles, they do have some perfect choices for the fall. As summer begins to wind down, we hooked up with REEF to highlight three styles for men for the Fall 2021 season.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your outfit or for something comfortable for a fun fall outing or grab drinks for the big game.

Cushion Coast

Lastly, the Cushion Coast is for the person who just can’t let their summer sandals go. This shoe is lightweight and made with breathable cotton knit. The shoe features stretch laces, which means you don’t even have to untie them, just slip them on and go!

Spiniker Mid NB

The Spiniker Mid NB is a great hybrid option of boot and sneaker. Made of leather and equipped with a quilted microfiber lining, it provide an elevated but casual option. Additionally, its Swellular rubber outsole provides traction on both dry and wet surfaces.

Voyage Boot LE

The Voyage Boot LE is made of rich full-grain waterproof leather and features a premium corduroy liner. The cork sockliner embedded in the heel ensures breathability. The Voyage Boot LE is the perfect fit for someone looking for a more luxurious option.