After igniting the social conversation earlier this week, Reebok is reviving a limited run of its 2018 USA Track Jackets inspired by the 1992 team!

The track jacket is directly pulled from the brand’s archives. It is made of 100% crinkle woven nylon and features storm flap and side seam pockets give it an updated look.

The Reebok jackets are available now at Reebok.com for $80 USD.