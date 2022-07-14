Reebok Pump Omni Zone II “Heritage” Celebrates Brand Archive

Reebok has released a new iteration of the iconic Pump Omni Zone II that celebrates its archive, dubbed the “Heritage”.

Made famous in the early 1990s by Boston guard Dee Brown, upon its release Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone II sneaker and custom-fit Pump technology launched an industry-wide innovation race that forever changed the trajectory of sneaker history.

Three decades later, following the release of multiple anniversary editions, OG re-releases, and new color stories, Pump Omni Zone II “Heritage” celebrates Reebok. Made up in classic chalk, Vector red, and Vector blue brand colors, the model offers a clean, archival Reebok aesthetic with retro basketball and innovation at its core.

The Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone II “Heritage” is available now at Reebok.com and select retailers for $160 USD.