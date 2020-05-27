GUESS x J Balvin Dropping “Colores” Collection

GUESS has teamed up J Balvin for the launch of a collaborative capsule for men, women and kids, dubbed “Colores”.

Inspired and named after his latest album, titled Colores, the collection incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones.

Pieces for women include cropped hooded sweatshirts and tops, form-fitting bodysuits, joggers, matching two-piece tracksuits, as well as a cropped denim jacket and a cut-off denim short set. The men’s collection consists of 50 pieces, mirroring the women’s offering with tie-dye, stripes and color blocking prints across t-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers.

Key prints in the men’s collection includes the Colombia and prism prints offered in a button-up shirt, nylon short and jacket topped off with a bucket hat. The Colombia print is inspired by the country in which the campaign was shot, while the prism print is a blend of the 5 colors the collection is designed around.

Swimwear is also offered for both men and women, and is seen alongside a variation of accessories including socks, bags and boxer briefs.

The GUESS x J Balvin “Colores” collection drops June 5th online at GUESS.com.