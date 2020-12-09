ICECREAM Unveils Winter 2020 Collection

Pharrell’s ICECREAM has announced the launch of their new Winter 2020 collection, showcased by rapper and friend of the brand, Jack Harlow.

The collection incorporates nostalgic statement pieces from varsity jackets to holiday sweaters and other cold-weather essentials—releasing in two deliveries.

Harlow is featured exclusively throughout the lookbook which was shot in Harlow’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky by photographer Cian Moore.

The inspiration for this season was drawn from classic graphics from the 80’s and 90’s with an emphasis on bold colorways and loud prints. Standout pieces from this collection include the Tiger Camo cargo pants and the Running Dog fleece.

The ICECREAM Winter 2020 Collection releases December 11 at 12 pm ET at BBCICECREAM.com.