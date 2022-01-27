FEATURE + Saucony Team Up to Launch the “Chocolate Chip” Shadow 6000

Sneaker brand Saucony has teamed up with FEATURE for the release of a collaborative edition of the Shadow 6000.

Inspired by vintage Las Vegas, the Shadow 6000 “Chocolate Chip” serves as the last lnstallment of the “High Roller” Pack. This concludes the partnership that was first introduced in 2014. The collabortions have paid tribute to FEATURE’s hometown roots of Las Vegas through iconic footwear silhouettes from Saucony, such as the Saucony G9, Shadow 6, and Shadow 5.

The Vegas casino theme continues in the FEATURE x Saucony “Chocolate Chip” Shadow 6000 as hues of brown, pink, and white pays homage to retro versions of the $5,000 poker chips while a “Lucky You!” slogan is printed along the inner lining. The packaging incorporates similar colors, with the addition of gold foil detailing and green hues, referring to the classic green poker table felt and further signifying the importance of the “High Roller” Pack’s finale.

The FEATURE x Saucony “Chocolate Chip” Shadow 6000 drops January 29th, exclusively at Feature.com before hitting select retailers beginning February 5th.