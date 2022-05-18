Dr. Martens x Supreme SS22 Collection

Dr. Martens has reunited with New York streetwear mainstay Supreme for a tried-and-true collaboration that puts a street-ready spin on one of Dr. Martens’ most well-loved silhouettes.

Adding a touch of old-world refinement to Supreme’s distinctly New York, street-inspired aesthetic, the Dr. Martens x Supreme 1461s emblazon the classic oxford silhouette with an embroidered spiderweb decal across the toebox, keeping with Supreme’s consistent spider motifs across numerous core and collaborative items.

The drop will be available in black, white, and red, each finished with contrast lacing, black tonal welt stitching, and a co-branded footbed.

The Dr. Martens x Supreme 1461 SS22 collection will be available May 19th at SupremeNewYork.com and May 26th on DrMartens.com.