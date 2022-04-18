Fresh off their latest retro hoops collaboration, Reebok and Packer have confirmed a second special-edition release of Allen Iverson’s iconic Answer IV “White/Silver”, where timeless style has once again met beloved cultural touchstones of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.

No one person embodies turn-of-the-century style quite like Allen Iverson. His unapologetic demeanor made him a legend in his own time and the influence he had on a generation of fashion and popular culture will never be forgotten. As a tribute to an era in which “AI” will forever remain champion, Packer presents a second special edition Reebok Answer IV, aesthetically engineered to feel synonymous with fondly remembered trends of that time.

Equipped with subtle construction alterations, the Packer Answer IV “White/Silver” offers a buttery white leather upper with silver mesh, reconstructed upper panels and subtly placed red accents.

The Packer x Reebok Answer IV “White/Silver” is available exclusively from Packer, Friday, April 22:

11:00am EST online @ PackerShoes.com

12:00pm EST in-store @ Packer Jersey City

$180 / size 6.5-15.