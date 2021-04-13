Reebok & Hasbro Team Up For “Candy Land” Footwear Capsule

Reebok and Hasbro have come together for a capsule called the Candy Land x Reebok, an imaginative full-family footwear capsule drawing on the heritage and communal power of two iconic brands.

Candy Land – “The Classic Game of Sweet Adventure” – is recognized today as one of the world’s most cherished pop culture franchises, bringing friends and family together with its playful characters, amazing color palettes and competitive gameplay. Also known for its own rich history and defiant footwear design dating back to the 1950’s, Reebok continues to foster an active, creative and connected sneaker community.

The Candy Land x Reebok drop offers a range of vibrant takes on classic footwear models, from heritage basketball to retro running and classic tennis, for both adults and kids.

Hero to the capsule are the historic Question Mid and Kamikaze II models where Candy Land is reimagined as a basketball oasis. Rounding out the collection is a complete range of kids’ footwear featuring the heritage running Classic Leather and classic tennis Club C 85, each executed with thoughtful design details paying homage to well-known Candy Land gameplay aesthetics.

The Reebok x Candy Land full-family footwear capsule is available globally beginning April 21 from Reebok.com.