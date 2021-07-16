Broken Promises Collabs With Santa Cruz For “You Broke My Heart in Santa Cruz” Collection

California-based Broken Promises has teamed up with legendary skateboarding brand SANTA CRUZ for a new collection, titled “You Broke my Heart in Santa Cruz”.

Built on being in touch with emotion, the collaboration takes Santa Cruz skateboards’ legacy and creates a one-of-a-kind collection.

The Broken Promises x Santa Cruz collection features iconic art style of Jim Phillips Sr., who created Santa Cruz Skateboards’ famous Screaming Hand, with the DNA of Broken Promises. The artwork is featured across a range of items including hats, slides, long and short sleeves, as well as some hoodies.

The drop is available now at Zumiez locations and Zumiez.com, as well as BrokenPromisesCo.com.