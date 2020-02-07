PUMA & Pirelli Collaborate On Moto-Inspired Sneaker

PUMA and automotive brand Pirelli announced a collaboration this week on a new sneaker called the Replicat-X 1.8 Pirelli.

The new sneaker features a quick lacing system that is inspired by one of the most iconic turbo engines in motorsport history to take the track to the street.

The Replicat-X 1.8 Pirelli takes on the ferocity and form of a modern supercar, inspired by motorsport heritage. The build up upper sports more layering with a booty construction, making it comfortable for a stroll around the track. The body kit of the shoe features an “oversized” wraparound full rubber outsole with Pirelli’s unique CINTURATO Blue tread pattern used to generate maximum traction during wet races. These featurs give the sneaker a distinctive, racing-inspired look.

The quick lacing system provides faster acceleration to kick off the day without worrying about tying your shoes. There’s also a perforated mash vamp, with lateral mesh panels for breathability, providing the perfect fit to own the road.

The PUMA Replicat-X 1.8 Pirelli is available now at in PUMA Black-Luminous Purple-Sunny Lime, PUMA White-Peacoat-Limepunch and Gray Violet-Sunny Lime-Palace Blue colorways.