ICECREAM Collaborates With BMX Pro Nigel Sylvester

Pharrell’s ICECREAM brand has announced an upcoming collaboration with Nigel Sylvester’s BMX lifestyle brand GO.

The brand have come together for a special two-part partnership that celebrates the sport and its community, cubbed “ICECREAM to Real Cream”.

The first capsule uses ICECREAM’s youthful lens to highlight Nigel Sylvester’s childhood love for BMX riding which grew into a dream he had to pursue. Those dreams fulfilled will be celebrated and highlighted with a second part, coming soon.

Part I of the “ICECREAM to Real Cream” campaign celebrates the spirit of Nigel Sylvester’s adventurous childhood with a short film that takes us to Sylvester’s stomping grounds in Queens, NYC, featuring BMX riders Markell Jones, BS Ballout and Donovan Howard, for a re-enactment of a typical summer day in the neighborhood.

“’ICECREAM To Real Cream’ illustrates my evolution and love for BMX riding through GO & BBCICECREAM,” said Sylvester. “This capsule starts with how I fell in love with BMX riding, rolling through the streets around Queens during those hot summer days hanging with friends. That experience, energy and spirit catapulted me towards accomplishing my dream of going Pro. Now, I have the ability to truly live out my imagination and that drives me forward.”

In celebration of the release, Nigel Sylvester will be at the BBC ICECREAM NYC Flagship at 7 Mercer St. at 3pm ET on Thursday September 2nd, when the capsule will officially become available for purchase. UPDATE: The drop has been pushed to September 3rd at 3pm ET.

For a special treat, Mister Softee will be handing out free ice cream cones and cups of their classic flavors, along with NYC’s favorite Bodega Truck, when riders arrive at the BBC ICECREAM Flagship store.

The first offering includes three short sleeve t-shirts, nylon shorts, and socks — all featuring classic ICECREAM insignias, including the Running Dog and Cones N Bones graphics, with a BMX themed twist.

The capsule will be available at BBC ICECREAM NYC Flagship, Miami store and on BBCIcecream.com.