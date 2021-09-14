Etnies Drops Nassim Lachhab Video For New Shoe Launch

Etnies has launched a signature Windrow colorway for Morocco’s first pro skater Nassim Lachhab.

To launch the shoe, they dropped a video project, taking on the iconic Créteil Plaza in the suburbs of Paris.

Nassim’s originally from Rabat Morocco, but you can tell he lived in France and put in his time at the Créteil Plaza. With ledges, stairs, a block set, a triple-set and some of the best flat ground you could ask for – this plaza has been recognized globally since the 90s. Nassim hit every area of Créteil Plaza in this etnies video project.

For Lachhab’s shoe, he chose a black/white/gum colorway. The white stylized “E” on Nassim’s Windrow pops in contrast to the slim streamlined silhouette. The shoe’s insole features a mosaic in the colors of the Moroccan flag, representing his roots. With a suede upper, an eggcrate midsole with lots of flex, a gum outsole and hidden lace loops to protect against grip tape this shoe is a skate machine, just like Nassim.

The new etnies sneaker is available now at the brand’s online store.