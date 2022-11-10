FUBU X Haus of JR Team Up For Limited Collaboration

Iconic streetwear brand FUBU announces the release of a limited collaboration with luxury children’s apparel brand Haus of Jr..

Under the tagline, “Curated for The Cool Kids”, the Fubu x Haus of JR Holiday collection is supported by a national campaign featuring FUBU co-founder and “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John and his daughter Minka John featuring top items of the unisex collection. For the shoot, John, his wife Heather, and daughter opened their home for a special father-daughter photoshoot showcasing the FUBU x Haus of JR collection with several of FUBU’s original archive pieces.

“We had so much fun doing this photo shoot together.” explained John. “It was a great opportunity for me to combine Daymond John the father, and Daymond John, founder of FUBU. We are excited to bring this collection to a new generation of children whose parents grew up on the FUBU brand.”

The FUBU x Haus of JR collection is now available at HausofJR.com.