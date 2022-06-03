PUMA & The Black Fives Foundation Release Third Collaboration

In continued support of Black history education reform, PUMA and the Black Fives Foundation announced the release of their third collaboration, which showcases the cultural parallels in basketball then and now.

The collection is inspired by the vibrant atmosphere that surrounded the sport during the Black Fives Era — a time when games accompanied by music, dancing, and fashion were meaningful social events that helped shape community and culture.

The collection will include 8 apparel items: Pre-Game Ralph Pant, Pre-Game Jacket, Pre-Game Tee, Harlem Hoodie, Ballroom Shorts, Harlem Tee, Hoopettes Tee (women’s), and Roamer Leggings (women’s). There will also be 3 shoes available within the collection: Fusion Nitro Black Fives, Suede Triplex x Black Fives and Future Rider x Black Fives

The PUMA x The Black Fives collection is available now at PUMA.com.