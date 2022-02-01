Vans Releases “Year of the Tiger” Collection

Vans partners with renowned Chinese artist Chen Yingjie (a.k.a Huatunan) to create a collaboration celebrating the Chinese “Year of the Tiger.”

Inspired by his famous artwork “Stay Hungry,” Chen Yingjie aligned the Vans capsule with his interpretation of the tiger spirit – exploration, adventure, and perseverance. With the series as the design origin, Yingjie combined urban streets with natural elements, showcasing through the splashed ink, oracle bone inscriptions, and modern city street signs over Vans’ classic silhouettes.

The Vans x HUATUNAN “Year of the Tiger” collection features iconic Vans silhouettes: the Authentic, Sk8-Hi, and the Old Skool. Each is paired with a selection of apparel.

The Authentic carries signature street ink graphics with a transparent outsole to present the vivid style of the tiger; and the Sk8-Hi Echo DX reinterprets the classic Sk8-Hi with more details added, offering a life-like tiger in the wild. There’s also two new iterations of the Old Skool – the first pair applies black suede over the shoe upper, matching the pattern hand-drawn by Chen Yingjie; and the second pair features the signature ink paint and the “Stay Hungry” slogan.

Vans and Chen Yingjie also bring a complete set of apparel into the collection, including a long-sleeve t-shirt and a workwear jacket.

The Vans x HUATUNAN Year of the Tiger collection is available now.