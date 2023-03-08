Billionaire Girls Club Celebrates Women’s Month with Capsule Collection

Billionaire Girls Club, the sister brand to Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, is launching a Women’s Month capsule collection along with special events surrounding the month.

Billionaire Girls Club celebrates International Women’s Month with a capsule collection designed by artist and second-time collaborative partner, Jillian Evelyn, and in-house creative director, Pan Jin. The capsule features artwork by Evelyn, with graphics that capture the breezy spirit and vibrant essence of springtime.

The Billionaire Girls Club Women’s Month 2023 Capsule includes a cut-and-sew bowling shirt featuring a chain stitch embroidered logo on the front chest and screen-printed artwork on the back; a sweatshirt with chain stitch embroidered logo on the front leg; and two screen-printed t-shirts featuring more of Jillian Evelyn’s artwork.

The lightweight capsule is designed for layering and allows for freestyling throughout the summer.

The BGC Women’s Month Capsule is slated to drop March 10th online.

Billionaire Girls Club will be celebrating Women’s Month with three special experiences in NYC, Miami, and Atlanta throughout March.