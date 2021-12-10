Quiksilver Launches Winter 2021 High Altitude Capsule

Quiksilver has recently launched the latest capsule for its Winter 2021 snow delivery, the High Altitude Collection.

Inspided by 1990’s, but made to meet modern demands, the collection features bold colors, retro prints, and a boxy, oversized fit. The drop’s jackets and pants pay homage to Quiksilver’s past, using a recolored heritage print from the 90’s archive updated for today’s aesthetic, performance and sustainably made.

This High Altitude collection is inspired by riders Austen Sweetin and Miles Fallon, who both wear this kit daily. The Gore-Tex drops also features bold colors and retro details.

Each of the jackets and pants are sustainably made from ocean waste outerwear shell fabric, making the capsule eco-friendly, while high performance Gore-Tex is featured throughout to provide the wearer with the ultimate in snow tech. To add, ninety-three percent of Quiksilver’s entire outerwear collection continues to be made with eco-friendly manufacturing processes and materials, such as recycled plastic bottles.

The Quiksilver Winter 2021 High Altitude Capsule is available now at Quiksilver.com.