“Reebok Customs” Invites Fans to Flex Design Skills to Win Their Own Bike

In support of the release of the upcoming Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” drop, Reebok has launched “Reebok Customs,” an open call to creatives nationwide to show off their design skills for the chance to create their very own motorbike inspired by Allen Iverson’s legacy, among other prizes.

From now through April 15th, fans can visit Reebok’s official Instagram handle to download the design template or click here, color up their dream motorbike and submit for consideration (via ReebokCustomsContest@Reebok.com).

Then, on April 16, twenty-five (25) of the best design submissions will earn a pair of Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” sneakers; and the top eight (8) of which will be later featured on Reebok social channels. Of those eight (8) winning submissions, one (1) grand prize winner’s dream will come true as Reebok will customize a real-life motorbike inspired by their personal design (valued up to $12,000).

The Reebok Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” explores Allen Iverson’s well-known love for jewelry and the role that style and customization play in bike life and basketball. The latest model within the “I3 Motorsports” catalogue, this Question Mid presents a material execution inspired by ATV’s and dirt bikes known for their high-contrast matte and gloss detailing with a retro full-grain black leather upper seated atop a shimmering silver outsole, midsole and all-around randing. It’s a perfect cross-cultural embodiment of streetwear, motorsports and basketball for the OG and today’s rising baller looking to carve their own path.

The sneaker drops April 9th at Reebok.com and select retailers in full family-sizing.