Adidas Basketball Releases The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02

Adidas Basketball has released their new “2023 Collection: Chapter 02”, which is the second installment of premium offerings.

Focused on a “Remember the Why” ethos, the collection consists of shoes, hoodies, tops, shorts and bottoms that celebrate the Three Stripes’ revolutionary spirit, stripping away the excess to reveal a refreshing new palette and versatile assortment crafted for the modern athlete.

Effortless form and function are the guiding principles of The 2023 Collection, with a design language that reflects the need to quell the noise and return to adidas Basketball’s foundations, its Why and even its Where.

“You never forget the first time you pick up a basketball,” says Eric Wise, adidas Basketball’s Global General Manager. “That day connected me to the game forever. At adidas Basketball, we believe that possibilities are endless when you know your Why. We hope that this new era of adidas Basketball will remind everyone that the most important part of doing anything is why you started in the first place.”

Chapter 02 offers a new color refresh featuring Alumina, Black and Heather Gray, supplementing the Halo Green, Metal Grey, and Cloud White colors previously introduced in Chapter 01.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02 will also serve as a reintroduction to heritage silhouettes like the Forum and Rivalry, this time imbued with new energy championing the adidas Basketball legacy and delivering on a style versatility – on and beyond the court.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02 debuted at the 2023 NBA All Star Weekend, and is currently available at Adidas.com.