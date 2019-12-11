Dr. Martens & Stüssy Collaborate on Holiday ’19 Boot

Dr. Martens has been releasing a number of notable collaborations in recent months, and the trend continues with a Holiday ’19 collaboration with streetwear mainstay Stüssy.

The partnership between the two storied brands results in this new rugged shoe silhouette, the 8053 HY, which takes cues from Dr. Marten’s Work range to recreate an 8053 padded collar shoe.

It is constructed with snowplow leather, which is water-resistant, while also coming with a Wintergrip sole. As shown in the imagery, the shoes feature “DM’s” detailing on the lacelets, as well as a Dr. Marten / Stussy woven label.

The Dr. Martens x Stussy 8053 HY is slated for release December 13th at DrMartens.com.