etnies Sets Goal of Planting Three Million Trees

Skate shoe brand etnies has announced its new new goal of planting a total of three million trees, expanding on its initiative that launched back in 2011.

With its “Buy a Shoe, Plant a Tree (BASPAT)” campaign, etnies and millions of people in the etnies community around the world supported it with a goal of 1 million trees planted. Now, they are striving for more.

The etnies BASPAT program started small in Costa Rica with etnies taking a step in the right direction, then it expanded into Brazil and Africa with these incredible results to-date:

2,073,405 trees planted

Nearly 200 million lbs. of carbon sequestered over 20 years

Here, in this video below. We see etnies Riders Ryan Sheckler and CJ Kanuha with etnies owner and CEO Pierre-Andre in Costa Rica planting the first trees with Roberta from La Reserva Forest Foundation in 2011.

etnies will be planting a tree for every pair of shoes purchased on etnies.com from Earth Day (April 22, 2022) through May 22, 2022. A tree will be planted for each etnies BASPAT sticker sold on etnies.com for $1, this is an easy way for people to help plant more trees.

For the rest of the year, etnies will continue to plant a tree for every Jameson 2 Eco sold and the brand will be planting a tree for each style in the etnies Earth Day Pack. The etnies Earth Day Pack features the Windrow (blue/white/gum), Windrow Vulc (white/blue) and Windrow Vulc Mid (blue).

TREES FOR THE FUTURE

etnies teamed up with Trees for the Future in 2012, and aligning BASPAT with them planting trees, feeding thousands and stopping hunger. Trees for the Future is an agroforestry non-profit that trains farmers through a 4-year training program, called the Forest Garden Approach, where the farmers plant thousands of trees that restore their soil.

The Forest Garden Approach is a solution to the problem of planet earth losing trees at the rate of 50 soccer fields per minute. The Forest Garden Approach plants trees and provides food security, increased income, restored land and carbon capture. This reaches nine of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.