HUF Pays Homage To Brand’s Roots For Spring 2020 Collection

For Spring 2020, HUF takes things back to 2002, the year the brand started. They pay homage to their origins with a modern interpretation of HUF heritage-inspired pieces, including throwback graphics, motifs, and slogans.

HUF builds on its 18-year legacy in skate and streetwear with the debut of the HUF NONSTANDARD capsule collection, accompanying the Spring 2020 offerings. The capsule is limited to just 150 pieces per style and available exclusively at HUF. They call it their most design-driven product to date, comprised of elevated fabrics cut into contemporary silhouettes.

The highlight of the NONSTANDARD collection is the Sur Jacket, which is outfitted in a striking all-over leopard print and features a taped-seam nylon shell treated with a durable water repellent finish.

Other Spring 2020 standouts include the classic La Haine Trench Jacket, the workwear-inspired Remington Jacket, and the extra cozy Mountain 10k Quarter Zip Fleece Jacket.

Delivery 1 of HUF’s Spring 2020 releases Thursday (Feb. 13) at HUF flagships and online shop.