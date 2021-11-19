Awake x Crocs Team Up For Foot Locker Exclusive

Crocs and AWAKE NY have teamed up for an exclusive collaboration, set to drop for Greenhouse and Foot Locker.

The collection by AWAKE’s Founder and Creative Director Angelo Baque is an ode to his grandmother’s Washington Heights home, where Baque spent summers as a kid. Baque infused his first Crocs collaboration with the sentiment “Home is where the heart is,” an homage to a space that he looks back on fondly and informed his idea of what home and family mean to him today.

The Awake NY x Crocs is available now at AwakeNYClothing.com and will be available for purchase online on Greenhouse.com and in-stores worldwide at Foot Locker on November 20th and 23rd respectively.