SNIPES Launches First 2.0 Concept Store in America

International sneaker and streetwear retailer, SNIPES, announced this week the launch of its first-ever American-based 2.0 concept store, set to open Thursday (July 9) at Barclays Center in New York.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the game-changing SNIPES 2.0 store concept to our US customer,” said Sven Voth, CEO of SNIPES. “And where better to start than right across from Barclays Center in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, cradle of sneaker and streetwear culture!”



The SNIPES 2.0 concept offers consumers an ever-evolving mix of products through a unique shopping experience that turns the store into a neighborhood hub and is entirely paperless. For example, instead of using cardboard standups on tables, the concept incorporates LED panels and screens throughout the store, which quickly update to always showcase the latest stories, styles and releases. It will include brands such as Adidas, Converse, Ethika, Jordan, Nike, New Balance, and Puma, among many more.

On the day of opening, there will be tons of giveaways from Sprayground, North Face, and New Era, among others, as well as a virtual appearance by SNIPES’ Chief Creative Officer, DJ Khaled, who will be announcing an exclusive giveaway of his “FATHER OF ASAHD” Air Jordan 3.

“I am excited! Trust me when I say that we’re not playing around at SNIPES – we are the go-to sneaker destination for a reason and the work we put in will show”, said Chief Creative Officer, DJ Khaled. “While I will not be able to be at this Grand Opening physically, I will be there virtually. I want to thank everyone for supporting my SNIPES family during these tough times. We are so appreciative of all the communities we serve and we will always do our best to have a positive impact there and provide a fun and safe place to shop.”



The new SNIPES flagship store will be located at 161 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 9PM and Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. For more info, visit SNIPESUSA.com.