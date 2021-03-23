PUMA x MAISON KITSUNÉ Debut First Collection Together

PUMA teams up with fashion brand MAISON KITSUNÉ for the two brands’ first full collection together, merging the brand’s Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic with PUMA’s sport heritage.

The collaboration finds PUMA and MAISON KITSUNÉ taking classic silhouettes and reworking them them, resulting in a vintage yet modern look.

MAISON KITSUNÉ’s signature elevated basics merge perfectly with classic PUMA silhouettes for the apparel in the collection. Detailed utilitarian pieces like the Military Jacket and Cargo Pants stand out alongside basics like track suits, tees, and hoodies that feature embroidery and minimalistic designs.

Rubber mudguards are a key element in the footwear story, rooted in Japanese heritage, much like MAISON KITSUNÉ. The Ralph Sampson Mid comes in a black nylon upper with a molded rubber overlay in tan, in a mid-cut style. The Roma takes on a more subtle and clean look with a white leather upper with contrast stitching and a tan gum outsole. The collection also includes the Ralph Sampson Lo in two additional colorways.

The PUMA X MAISON KITSUNÉ collection drops March 27 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC flagship store and select retailers. The collaboration is also available on maisonkitsune.com and select MAISON KITSUNÉ stores worldwide.