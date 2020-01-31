Billionaire Boys Club Releases Spring 2020 Collection

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club announces its Spring 2020 collection this week, releasing an array of new apparel.

The Spring 2020 season takes inspiration from classic military and workwear styles like the C-1 Survival Vest, Tropical Field jacket, the Souvenir Jacket and the Type 2 Denim Jacket. These pieces are adorned with signaling messages of peace, the BBC mantra and floral embroidery.

The key messaging of the drop is “SEEK INNER PEACE”, which is embroidered on the iconic Souvenir Jacket as a reminder for the importance of knowing oneself. Other key pieces include a Khaki two-piece workwear set, which is fully machine embroidered with a hand-stitched appearance, inspired by 1940’s commemorative jackets; and an authentic military vest printed with BBC elements and finished in a wax coated twill fabric.

“The delivery is a combination of loosely Western inspired patterns mixed with camo to make a unique BBC pattern,” said the designer, Joseph Au. “The French terry fabrics are washed and treated for soft handfeel mimicking an older, worn in kint. This combined with the military camo tones offers a layered color palette, creating a unique range of looks within the collection.”

The BBC Spring 2020 collection available at the BBC ICE CREAM NYC Flagship and on bbcicecream.com.