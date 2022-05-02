pgLang Reworks Two Iconic Converse Sneakers

Converse and pgLang, the company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, are teaming up for a collaboration where two iconic silhouettes are reworked.

The collaboration, “pgLang for Converse,” channels two styles – the Chuck 70 and the Pro Leather – and uses them both as canvases for storytelling and exploration. The partnership sees its design language rooted in minimalism by incorporating subtle flourishes into silhouettes that have aced the test of time.

Founded in 2020 by Kendrick Lamar and his longtime collaborator Dave Free, pgLang is a company driven by a mission to tell stories that transcend language and connect people through shared experiences. At the core of pgLang’s identity are curiosity, accessibility, and creativity, all of which are on display in this collection.

A close examination of the pgLang for Converse Chuck 70 reveals subtle details that set this silhouette apart from its original form. Hiking-style eyelets line the upper, while a distinct asymmetrical rubber varnish and cryptic text graphics are visible on the insole and outsole. “for pgLang” is also embossed above to the Converse logo on the upper.

Another timeless silhouette, the Pro Leather is retouched with a suede upper. It shares the same hiking-style eyelets as the Chuck 70, and “pgLang” is embossed alongside the Star Chevron.

Accompanying the release of this collaboration is a content piece featuring new pgLang artist, Tanna Leone, and model Selah Marley. Tanna Leone recently released his anticipated debut project ‘Sleepy Soldier’ via pgLang/Def Jam Recordings. The Savannah Setten directed visual tells the story of two strangers who find an unexpected connection while traversing Los Angeles. Staying true to pgLang’s mission to tell stories that transcend language, the laces on the pgLang for Converse collection are used as the mechanism through which the two characters discover connection in Los Angeles – a city where loneliness can be difficult to elude.

The “pgLang for Converse” collection drops May 2nd at 10am ET in a limited global release at Converse.com and pg-lang.com.