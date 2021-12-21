Casio Releases New G-Shock Collabration With Surfer Kanoa Igarashi

Casio G-Shock has announced the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of extreme sports watches with the launch of the new GBX-110KI, the second model designed in collaboration with pro-surfer and team G-SHOCK athlete, Kanoa Igarashi.

Since starting to surf at age three, Igarashi has gone on to win several major surfing competitions and is currently a world-class professional surfer competing on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour at the top of the sport.

The collaboration timepiece is based on the GBX-100, which is equipped with Mobile Link functions and a tide graph that is particularly useful to surfers. The new model features an all-black colorway adorned with different textures and shades for each part including the bezel, band, and LCD face. The watch also includes personal touches with the bezel and glass featuring a graphic of Igarashi tube riding a massive wave, and the dial, case back, and band tip featuring his signature. The band’s lug side also showcases the number 50, which is Igarashi’s number on the WSL Championship Tour.

The GBX-100KI’s Mobile Link functions allow for the watch to be paired with a dedicated smartphone app. In the app, the user can select a location from approximately 3,300 preset locations worldwide and send the information to the watch, including tide data, sunset/sunrise times, and other essential data for surfers. In addition to displaying tide graphs and moon data, the watch comes with a variety of functions that are useful for daily training, such as distance traveled, time, and pace. The wide watch face uses a high contrast Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD for optimum visibility in all conditions.

The GBX-100KI retails for $200 and will be available for purchase in December at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.