Dr. Martens Collaborates With Needles on the Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens has joined creative forces with Japanese brand Needles, reigniting their ongoing partnership with a Made in England 2976 boot collaboration.

Partnering with the West-Coast centric brand to rework the Original Chelsea boot, Dr. Martens built a shoe that’s an amalgamation of Needles’ old-school Americana and our unwavering DNA.

The 2976 Chelsea boot was the ideal canvas for Needles’ penchant for fusing the old and the new. Taking it’s trademark “Papillon” butterfly — inspired by the movie of the same name — and printing it just above Doc’s yellow stitching, two brand beacons reunite once again. The boot comes in both Black Smooth leather and Cherry Red, and iscrafted to perfection in Doc’s Wollaston factory.

It is also detailed with a Needles tassel, in brushed silver on the Black Smooth and an Antique Gold on the Cherry Red, and both boots are complete with a dual-branded sock liner. Finished with black and yellow heel loop.

The Dr. Martens x Needles collection is available now at DrMartens.com and select partners.