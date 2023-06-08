Following the successful launch of the Team Toyo Driver’s Club earlier this year, Toyo Tires introduces the all-new Team Toyo x Standard Issue Drivers Club World Class Collection.

“We believe that members of an automotive team built on Toyo’s world-class tires should be dressed in world-class clothing. That’s why this second collaboration between Team Toyo and Standard Issue takes you through a full array of high-quality, Made In LA garments,” a rep for Toyo Tires said in a press release. “The collection’s graphic language perfectly captures the clean and sleek aesthetic of Team Toyo, reflecting the shared ethos of quality and reliability found in both brands.”

From beautifully crafted patchwork connecting the heavy-duty French terry Cardigan, hoodie, and sweats to the meticulously designed co-branded embroidery and print hits, this collection redefines what we know about members-only pieces. Available in true blue, classic black, cream, and heather grey, the assortment offers unmatched comfort for any ride.

Photos courtesy of Toyo Tires

The entire Team Toyo Driver’s Club collection is available now at StandardIssueTees.com.