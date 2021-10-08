Midnight Rave Returns With Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Experiential brand Midnight Rave has returned with their new Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Fusing fashion and music, the brand is designed by Shane Gonzales and produced locally in LA. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection from Midnight Rave consists of hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, shorts and accessories.

Hero pieces include an oversized- yellow t-shirt with the slogan “Don’t Smoke! Rave!” and a cotton hoodie with an anime character designed by artist Dying in Kyoto specifically for Midnight Rave.

The first collection from Midnight Rave is available now at the brand’s online store MidnightRave.com, ranging from $60-$150