Reebok “Yard Love” Apparel Collection Celebrates Historically Black Fraternities & Sororities

Reebok has announced the launch its “Yard Love” Apparel Collection, a hoodie and t-shirt capsule honoring historically Black Greek organizations in the United States.

Offered in seven colorways inspired by various Black fraternities and sororities, the collection shines light on the important work of these groups who create positive social change, as well as those who fought against racial injustice on predominately white campuses through the founding of these organizations at the start of the 20th century.

In conjunction with the launch and in support of Reebok’s United Against Racism commitments, the brand will donate $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund, the nation’s largest private scholarship provider to minority students.

The Reebok “Yard Love” Apparel Collection is available now at Reebok.com/Yard_Love.