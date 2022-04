Adidas Basketball all-star, Donovan Mitchell, previewed the D.O.N Issue #4 during the first game of the NBA Playoffs.

The latest iteration from his signature sneaker series is the lightest and most advanced basketball shoe from Adidas Basketball to date, mirroring Mitchell’s electrifying career and commitment to Domination Over Negativity.

Details are scarce, but the fourth edition in the D.O.N. franchise is slated to drop this Fall.