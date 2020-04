In celebration of the biggest stoner holiday of the year, Taylor Gang teamed up with Diamond Supply Co. for the release of a special capsule collection celebrating the 10th anniversary of Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & OJ.

The release features a range of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies and hats, as well as two skate decks. Also, every order comes with a free Taylor Gang face mask.

Taylor Gang x Diamond Supply Co. 420 Capsule Collection is available now at DiamondSupplyCo.com.