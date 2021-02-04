BAPE & Gunna Team Up For Collaborative Drop

Streetwear icon BAPE has teamed up with Georgia rapper GUNNA for the release of a collaborative pair of the BAPE STA sneaker and a t-shirt.

The BAPE x GUNNA BAPESTA is designed in patent leather with black/green coloring and the “GUNNA” logo placed on the label and the “SLATT” logo subtlety placed on the heel of the BAPE STA™.

The shirt features the Original “Dripping Logo” for this collab and put his album title logo “WUNNA” on the back.

The BAPE x GUNNA capsule drops Saturday (February 6) at A BATHING APE® locations, the GUNNA WEB STORE(https://shop.only1gunna.com/) and BAPE.COM.