ICECREAM Launches Summer ‘22 Collection

ICECREAM, the skate brother label of Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, has released the first drop of its Summer ‘22 collection.

For design inspiration, the kaleidoscope was a starting point for this collection, and the dreamlike patterns which appear when you look through one. Like the changing patterns in kaleidoscope, as seasons change and patterns shift, our mood becomes uplifted. From this idea, this collection intends to evoke a sense of playfulness and the optimistic feeling of summer, incorporating hand drawn elements mixed with vivid colors.

Some collection highlights include a fully jacquard navy waffle polo and short set with embroidered details, olive cargo shorts with Coneman embroidery on leg, and the Balloon and Birds of Paradise summer set.

The ICECREAM Summer ’22 collection is now available on bbcicecream.com.