Kid Cudi Drops Exclusive T-Shirt With Virgil Abloh

To celebrate the release of Kid Cudi’s first solo track since December 2016, he teamed up with Virgil Abloh on an exclusive merch drop, including an exclusive limited t-shirt.

The shirt which features a sketch from Abloh, which references an iconic Kid Cudi moment that fans will recognize, while featuring the track title in Abloh’s hand on back.

In addition to the t-shirt, Cudi has also released a limited edition pressing of the “Leader Of The Delinquents” single on 7″ vinyl, 12″ picture disc and cassette featuring updated single artwork from Abloh.

All merch piece are available now at Shop.KidCudi.com.