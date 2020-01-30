Vans Introduces Latest UltraRange Update: UltraRange EXO

A couple years ago, Vans introduces a new go-anywhere model called the UltraRange. This week, the brand unveils the latest evolution in the line called the UltraRange EXO.

The new UltraRange EXO is an upgrade from the original, delivering more comfort, better grip and increased durability.

The Old Skool-inspired sneaker gets gets reinforced with a molded heel to eliminate heel slippage. A redesigned co-molded UltraCush Lite midsole and full rubber-wrapped reverse waffle lug outsole maximize traction, grip and durability, while maintaining lightweight versatility. And the all-new EXO skeleton provides built-in support across the toes and medial sidewall, with a heel lock for a secure fit and UltraCush® tongue with breathability ports for superior airflow.

The UltraRange EXO is available now. Visit Vans.com/UltraRange for more info.