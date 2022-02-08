PUMA & STAPLE collaborate On New Iteration of the Iconic Suede

Jeff Staple has teamed up with PUMA to drop a new iteration of the brand’s iconic Suede sneakers, dubbed the “Create from Division”.

For the collabo, Staple modernizes the 50+ year old shoe design and putting a spin on the timeless silhouette.

A continuation of STAPLE’s theme of Dualism, the PUMA x Staple Create from Division design was inspired by the clash of man versus machine, transforming the Suede with a monotone grey palette and mixed materials across the upper. The fuse of contrasting patterns and textures is a progressive take on the timeless Suede silhouette.

“The Create from Division Suede was inspired by the concept of dualism and man versus machine – which is reflected in the contrasting textures and patterns throughout the shoe,” said Staple. “The PUMA Suede is the perfect blank canvas – being one of the most instantly recognizable, classic sneaker silhouettes of all time. It’s also awesome to work with Foot Locker for a second time who has been a longtime supporter of sneaker culture and has a wide global reach to fans everywhere.”

The PUMA x STAPLE Create from Division is slated to drop Feb. 10, exclusively for Foot Locker for $120.