REEF Sustainable Styles to Celebrate Earth Day

With Earth Day days away, we decided to highlight some sustainable style options from our friends at REEF, the iconic sandal maker.
Earth Day will be on April 22, a day the world shows its support for environmental protection. REEF does it’s part all-year around, offering a range of styles made from sustainable materials such as recycled plastic bottles or 30% recycled paper, sustainably sourced leather and more!
With warmer weather coming quick, what better way to prepare than to get a new pair of sandals. Below are some sustainable highlights.
Men’s
REEF Draftsmen ($65)
· Sustainably sourced leather
· Built in bottle opener
· No slip traction
Cushion Lux ($65)
· Sustainably sourced leather
· Enhanced arch support
· No slip traction
Women’s
Cushion Vista Thread ($50)
· Straps made from 100% recycled PET derived from post-consumer bottles
· Enhanced arch support
· All day comfort
Cushion Scout Braids ($50)
· Strap made from 30% recycled paper
· Enhanced arch support