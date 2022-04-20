REEF Sustainable Styles to Celebrate Earth Day

REEF Draftsmen

With Earth Day days away, we decided to highlight some sustainable style options from our friends at REEF, the iconic sandal maker.

Earth Day will be on April 22, a day the world shows its support for environmental protection. REEF does it’s part all-year around, offering a range of styles made from sustainable materials such as recycled plastic bottles or 30% recycled paper, sustainably sourced leather and more!

With warmer weather coming quick, what better way to prepare than to get a new pair of sandals. Below are some sustainable highlights.

Men’s

REEF Draftsmen

REEF Draftsmen ($65)

·       Sustainably sourced leather
·       Built in bottle opener
·       No slip traction

Cushion Lux

Cushion Lux ($65)

·       Sustainably sourced leather
·       Enhanced arch support
·       No slip traction

Women’s

Cushion Vista Thread

Cushion Vista Thread ($50)

·       Straps made from 100% recycled PET derived from post-consumer bottles
·       Enhanced arch support
·       All day comfort

Cushion Scout Braids

Cushion Scout Braids ($50)

·       Strap made from 30% recycled paper
·       Enhanced arch support

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.