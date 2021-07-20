Reebok Nods ’04 U.S. Uniforms & Iverson’s “4” Jersey With Question Mid “Iverson Four”

Reebok has officially confirmed the release of its anticipated USA-themed Question Mid “Iverson Four”, set for release before the end of the month.

Inspired by the ‘04 country uniforms adorned by Iverson and his national counterparts in Greece, this iteration of the Question Mid features a premium blend of red, white and blue materials. Most notably it replaces the sneaker’s customary “3” at the heel with the number “4”, remembering those same games where A.I. wore the “4” jersey to satisfy international rules, which mandated that coaches wear numbers “1”, “2” and “3”.

Timed to coincide with the tipoff of this year’s games, the Question Mid “Iverson Four” is available globally from Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs Sports and Reebok.com, among other select retailers, beginning July 31.

($150, H01281), available globally from Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs Sports and Reebok.com, among other select retailers, beginning July 31.