Sprayground Launches Exclusive Pop-Up In Los Angeles

Streetwear label Sprayground has launched a very limited pop-up store in Los Angeles to showcase its anticipated Back to School collection!

The brand has spared no expense with this store aptly named “The Coliseum”, completely turning their location into a unique, eye-catching, Instagrammable shopping experience .

Visitors will be able to enjoy fashion, food, music and more, along with surprises, contests, and more!

Taking place on a basketball court in the middle of West Hollywood, together with LA Native / artist Zermilion, Sprayground has created the craziest design for this pop-up, which you can see below.

For more info or to shop Sprayground, visit their website Sprayground.com.

Where: 712 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

When: July 24 to August 2 – 10:00 AM- 9:00 PM. (Closed Saturday 30)

What: Named The Coliseum, visitors will be able to take part in an exciting in-store experience between 10am-9pm. This includes live music, delicious food from Pink And Boujee LA, Pink’s Hot Dog’s, Compton Vegan, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Randy’s Donuts, daily in-store activations including, dunk contests, breakdance battles, lowrider car show, and more! Sprayground is known for always pushing boundaries and turning the mundane into the insane, so you know it’s going to be lit!