Spalding & UNKNWN Team Up For First Apparel Collaboration

Spalding and UNKNWN have teamed up for their first ever collaboration, an apparel collaboration that celebrates the heritage of basketball and all athletes on and off the court.

Included in the collection is a white shirt featuring the heritage of Spalding’s logos from the archives, dating back to 1876. Other standout pieces include a varsity inspired wool jacket and jacquard joggers with Spalding and UNKNWN logos embroidered throughout.

“This collection was inspired by gameday looks and how athletes and sports have evolved over the years, especially with the help of a company like Spalding. We’ve witnessed a shift across all leagues and levels for players to feel empowered, and even encouraged, to incorporate personal styling into how they look showing up to their games, off the court, and in the gym. Our goal was to create a collection that supports these moments,” said Jaron Kanfer, CEO & Co-Founder of UNKNWN

Spalding® and UNKNWN honor high school basketball from the apparel pieces to the storytelling by tapping into high school athletes to front the campaign. Jada Williams, Spalding® ambassador and UCLA commit, and Dior Johnson, Oregon commit, both lead the campaign.

“Spalding® has a deep history in quality American sportswear. We’re thrilled to partner with UNKNWN to create a versatile collection that celebrates both the heritage and the future of the game,” said Matt Day, Head of Brand Communications for Spalding®. “Jada and Dior exemplify the style, passion, and dedication to excellence this collection is about. Through recent NIL changes, we were able to come full circle by working with the very athletes that inspired the pieces.”

The Spalding x UNKNWN collection drops November 18th on Spalding.com and UNKNWN.com.