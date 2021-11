A.B.C., the Bay Area-based streetwear brand for kids, returns with a brand new collection for Fall 2021, dubbed “A.B.C. X”.

The new drop plays off inspiration from some of the most sought after streetwear items out today, but is translated for a younger audience.

The new colleciton features a range of tees, hoodies, sweatpants, basketball shorts and trucker hats featuring minimal print colors with clean lines.

The new A.B.C. X collection is available now at the brand’s online store.