Herschel & Prince Launch Tennis-Inspired Collaboration

Herschel Supply Co. has introduced a sporty, limited edition collection created in partnership with global racquet sports and lifestyle brand, Prince, just in time for tennis season.

With tennis-inspired accessories designed for life on and off the court, and to fortify consumers’ needs, the Prince vs Herschel Supply Collection offers a range of neon bags where sporty is the new stylish.

The tennis-inspired fashion trend is everywhere, and with summer right around the corner, this collection comes at the perfect time. The collection boasts fun neon styles available in three versatile silhouettes, featuring a removable carabiner to hang and store your bag before you hit the court.

Herschel Heritage™ Pro Backpack ($139.99) – Designed to fit your racquet and more, this backpack is constructed with a heavyweight base fabric, a separate compartment with velcro zipper pulls to keep your racquet in place, a 15” laptop sleeve, dual water bottle pockets, and shoulder straps with air mesh padding for ultimate comfort.

Alexander Zip Tote ($149.99) – Perfect for day trips, the zip tote also features a separate racquet sleeve, heavyweight base with TPE coating, reinforced handles, and dual internal pockets for storing water bottles, and tennis balls.

Seventeen Hip Pack ($49.99) – Made for easy access, the hip pack features an adjustable clip-fastening strap, waterproof zipper closures, and mesh storage sleeves

All bags in the Prince vs Hershel collection are made from 100% recycled fabrics, feature a signature roll call print, offered in neon green, neon orange, and black. The Prince vs Herschel Supply Collection is available at Herschel Supply stores, online at herschel.com, and through select partners.