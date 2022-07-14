ICECREAM x Smino’s Zero Fatigue Drop Exclusive Merch Collection

ICECREAM, the skate brother label of Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, is dropping a collaboration with musical artist Smino and his brand Zero Fatigue.

As ICECREAM continues to tap influential creatives in music, art, sports and more to bring various apparel, accessories and experiences to the BBC ICECREAM audience – this collaboration comes to life after a blossoming relationship. The artist and the BBC ICECREAM brand previously collaborated in 2018, when Smino was featured in the BBC EU Flight Jacket 2018 look book and wore the jacket in his music video.

The standout piece of the collection is a collaborative design take on the classic hoodie silhouette, featuring the staple Zero Fatigue satin-lined hoodie that doubles as a hair protector (Smino first introduced this popular style in April of 2018 with subsequent drops selling out).

To celebrate the exclusive merch capsule, ICECREAM x Zero Fatigue will take over Manhattan with a mobile merch and ice cream truck on July 14th, powered by Amazon’s Rotation. The truck’s last stop will be at BBC’s NYC flagship store where Smino will make a special appearance.

The ICECREAM x Zero Fatigue merch collection will be available for pre-launch purchase at the ICECREAM x Zero Fatigue merch truck and the BBC ICECREAM NYC Flagship on July 14. Starting July 15, the collection will be available for purchase on Zerofatigue.com and Amazonmusic.com.