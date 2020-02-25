Mitchell & Ness x Bleacher Report Partner With Rappers for NBA Remix Collection

Mitchell & Ness and Bleacher Report have teamed up with a number of hip-hop legends and stars to remix a line of NBA merch.

In the release, hip-hop artists re-imagine their hometown NBA team’s logo and designs for a line of jerseys, T-shirts, Hoodies, Shorts, Hats and Long Sleeves.

Names include Future (for Atlanta Hawks), Schoolboy Q (for Los Angeles Lakers), Big Sean (for Detroit Pistons), DJ Khaled (for Miami Heat), The Diplomats (for New York Knicks), No Limit (for New Orleans Pelicans), E-40 (for Golden State Warriors), and Wale (for Washington Wizards) who have authentic passion for the teams they grew up idolizing.

The NBA Remix Collection is available now at BleacherReportShop.com and MitchellandNess.com.